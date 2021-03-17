Left Menu

Auto cos to be fined up to Rs 1 cr on mandatory recall orders for defective vehicles: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:12 IST
Auto cos to be fined up to Rs 1 cr on mandatory recall orders for defective vehicles: Govt

Automobile majors will have to shell out up to Rs 1 crore as penalty in case of mandatory recall orders by the government for defects in manufacturing from April 1, 2021, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

The ministry has issued rules for mandatory recall of defective vehicles by manufacturers. ''It is notified that, where minimum number of complaints for particular category of vehicle against total sales of model is received on vehicle recall portal, mandatory recall is initiated,'' the Ministry said.

The notification mentions fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore on the basis of number of vehicles and types of vehicles.

The rules for testing of vehicles and mandatory recall under the Central Motor Vehicles Act provides for penalty in case of manufacturers or importers fail to undertake voluntary recall.

At present there is no penalty for it.

The new rules will apply to vehicles that are less than seven years old with the ministry defining defect as a fault in a vehicle or component or software that poses or may pose undue risk to road safety. Mandatory recall of over six lakh two-wheelers or over one lakh four wheelers will attract the maximum penalty of Rs 1 crore.

In case of vehicles carrying over nine passengers and heavy good vehicles, a maximum penalty of Rs 1 crore will be levied if more than 50,000 vehicles are recalled.

In case of cars and SUVs, Rs 1 crore penalty will be levied in case of sale of over one lakh defective vehicles while for three- wheelers the fine would Rs 1 crore in case of sale of over three lakh vehicles. For two-wheelers, Rs 1 crore penalty will be levied in case the sale of defective vehicles is above six lakh, as per the notification.

The government has also finalised the threshhold for triggering the recall. For example in case of a car or SUV whose annual sale is up to 500 units, 20 per cent or 100 complaints will be enough to initiate the recall process.

Likewise, in case of cars or SUVs a certain number of complaints are required for initiating recall process.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadracycles have similar formula too.

For large vehicles like buses and trucks, complaints or defects amounting to three per cent of annual sale will prompt government to announce recall.

The governemnt will set up a portal for vehicle owners to register and lodge complaints. Based on complaints, notices will be slapped on automobile companies providing them 30 days time to respond. A designated agency will probe into the complaints before ordering mandatory recall. The notification said: ''Any manufacturer, importer or retrofitter of the motor vehicle, as the case may be, aggrieved by recall notice may, within 90 days from the date of receipt of the recall notice, appeal to High Court.'' The government specified that ''defect'' means a fault in any vehicle or component or software that poses or is likely to pose undue risk to road safety or environment, and that exists in a group of vehicles of the same design or manufacture, or items of equipment of the same type and manufacture, and which originated at design, manufacturing or manufacturer‘s assembly stage.

The government last year had reinvited suggestions from all stakeholders, including general public on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding recall of the defected ones. The notification in this regard was reissued in order to provide adequate time to stakeholders to examine these in view of the situation arising out of the lockdown.

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...

Too early to tell if shootings were hate crime: Officials

Georgia officials say its too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlours in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and autho...

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...

Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing

President Joe Biden defended his decision to waive any punishment for Saudi Arabias crown prince in the killing of a US-based journalist, claiming that acting against the Saudi royal would have been diplomatically unprecedented for the Unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021