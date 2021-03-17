Left Menu

FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:28 IST
FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

Domestic traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said the foreign direct investment policy in the e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit so that global players do not violate the rules.

The issue was raised by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal at a meeting called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to discuss about FDI in e-commerce.

The present policy, that allows 100 per cent FDI in marketplace e-commerce platforms and prohibits FDI in inventory-based model of e-commerce, is absolutely correct and in line with government's intent to protect the small merchants, he said.

''The policy should be enforced in letter and spirit,'' he added.

According to him, due to creative interpretations about the relationship between marketplace and sellers, global companies are controlling either the sellers on their platform or their inventory.

''The control of foreign marketplace platform entities, over the sellers on their platform, enables them to do anti-competitive practices such as predatory pricing and deep discounting through capital dumping that has led to closure of a large number of small merchants/ kiranas leading to job loss for lakhs of people every month,'' he said.

CAIT has time and again alleged that large multinational e-commerce companies have continued to indulge in prohibited inventory-based model of e-commerce by direct and indirect control over the seller's/inventory.

He also said the government should have the right to seek information and audit the accounts of the entities involved in e-commerce.

''An independent regulatory body should be constituted to regulate the sector and take immediate action on violations such as deep discounting, preferential arrangements with sellers, discriminatory treatments,'' he said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Retailers Association of India (RAI) and All India Consumer Products Distributions Federation. It was chaired by DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Concessional 5% withholding tax continues for debt interest income of FPIs

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that concessional rate of tax of 5 per cent shall continue for certain interest income of foreign portfolio investors.Clarifying on reports which said that concessional withholding tax rate of 5 p...

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...

Too early to tell if shootings were hate crime: Officials

Georgia officials say its too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlours in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and autho...

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021