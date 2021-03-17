Left Menu

2 LS MPs demand free jabs for poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:32 IST
Two Lok Sabha members said on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine should be given free of cost to the poor and working-class people on demand.

The demands were raised by MPs from the DMK and the NCP during a discussion on the demands for grants of the Health Ministry.

DMK's DNV Senthilkumar S said for a country like India where many people are poor and below the poverty line, the vaccination should be made free for all citizens.

At least, it should be given free to the poor, Senthilkumar added.

He urged the government to consider budgetary allocation for research on AYUSH drugs.

According to the DMK MP, all evidences about AYUSH drugs should be documented and there should be proper clinical trials also.

With such measures, these drugs can be exported to the western countries and that will also bring good revenues for the government, Senthilkumar noted.

NCP's Amol Kolhe said people fear possible lockdown as much as coronavirus and demanded that the working force should get the vaccine on demand.

Participating in the discussion, Kolhe also pitched for having a Indian Health Service on the lines of civil service so that there will be a dedicated workforce to help make the country's medical system self-reliant.

Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena said budgetary allocation for health should be increased.

He alleged that the central government do not treat Maharashtra properly and there were even efforts to show good things done by the sate in bad light. PTI RAM NAB HMB

