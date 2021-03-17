Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

(EDS: RPT after recasting para-1) Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI): Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.

Also, the company announced that Anuraaga Chandra, who earlier led Danfoss Cooling Sales, would now be Head-India Sales of Danfoss Climate Solutions.

The restructuring reflects the company's move to focus more on regional empowerment and facilitating its regional leadership to be closer to customers thereby enhancing customer-centric approach.

The merger would unlock a potential for Danfoss to leverage on the combined scale, resources and technology of both businesses to become a global player, the company's statement said here.

''The introduction of the Danfoss Climate Solutions segment in India will reinforce our thought leadership in the market and create new avenues to highlight the role of the Indian industry in achieving global climate targets,'' Danfoss India president Ravichandran Purushothaman said.

Following the merger, Danfoss aims to introduce a wider range of products, centralised marketing and regional technology support for its customers.

The company plans to also expand footprint globally and identify opportunities for cross-selling among customers, the statement said.

