Left Menu

Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST
Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

(EDS: RPT after recasting para-1) Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI): Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.

Also, the company announced that Anuraaga Chandra, who earlier led Danfoss Cooling Sales, would now be Head-India Sales of Danfoss Climate Solutions.

The restructuring reflects the company's move to focus more on regional empowerment and facilitating its regional leadership to be closer to customers thereby enhancing customer-centric approach.

The merger would unlock a potential for Danfoss to leverage on the combined scale, resources and technology of both businesses to become a global player, the company's statement said here.

''The introduction of the Danfoss Climate Solutions segment in India will reinforce our thought leadership in the market and create new avenues to highlight the role of the Indian industry in achieving global climate targets,'' Danfoss India president Ravichandran Purushothaman said.

Following the merger, Danfoss aims to introduce a wider range of products, centralised marketing and regional technology support for its customers.

The company plans to also expand footprint globally and identify opportunities for cross-selling among customers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashville OKs USD 2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay USD 2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase.The Nashville Metro Council approved the r...

Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. Blinkens remarks exposed a fissure in the ...

Subramanian exhorts pvt sector to invest in R&D-led innovation

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Wednesday called up on the private sector to start investing in RD-led innovation for their own benefits and to secure their future for the long-term from competition.Had our software companies plou...

Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's top trade envoy

The Senate confirmed Katherine Tai as the top US trade envoy in an overwhelming bipartisan vote on Wednesday. She will be the first Asian American and first woman of colour to hold the position.Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021