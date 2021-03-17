Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on Wednesday.

They said the Gulf Arab state's coronavirus committee has also renewed the order closing all commercial activities in the sultanate from 8 pm to 5 am until April 3.

