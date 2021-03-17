Left Menu

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on Wednesday.

They said the Gulf Arab state's coronavirus committee has also renewed the order closing all commercial activities in the sultanate from 8 pm to 5 am until April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

