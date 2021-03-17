Left Menu

I-T Department detects Rs 400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:58 IST
I-T Department detects Rs 400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday claimed to have detected undisclosed income of about Rs 400 crore after it raided some entities based in poll-bound Tamil Nadu who handle ''huge'' cash and have offshore links.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, said in a statement that the raids were carried out on March 11 at 20 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Virudhunagar and Theni.

The department also seized an ''unaccounted'' cash of Rs 50 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore and nine luxury vehicles worth Rs 12.5 crore after the searches on a ''group of individuals who are involved in handling huge amount of cash and routing unaccounted money through foreign entities and bank accounts of their related concerns''.

''The evidences found in the searched premises revealed that cash deposits of more than Rs 100 crore were made through various entities in the guise of sale and purchase of agricultural commodities, whereas no such activity exists and no stock was found. ''The sale and purchase invoices were found to be fabricated by their employees,'' the CBDT claimed.

Sales and stock were circulated among group entities to manipulate the turnover to obtain bank loans, it said.

''Many of these entities had not filed any tax return so far. While Rs 150 crore was received by a group entity through a debenture issue from a foreign entity, the evidences found during the search revealed that this was a sham transaction and all the money went to the personal accounts of these individuals,'' the CBDT claimed.

It said the entities also had imported spices wherein they over-invoiced the import cost to about Rs 25 crore. ''To this extent, money was siphoned-off from India and diverted to their personal accounts in other countries. During the search, evidence was also found, which showed that numerous immovable properties have been purchased in the last 3-4 years in the prime locations of Chennai and other towns of Tamil Nadu at a value even lesser than circle rates,'' the CBDT alleged. Many of these properties were also not disclosed in the tax returns.

''More than 25 luxury cars were found during the search, and many were unaccounted. Evidence has also been found of the existence of undisclosed foreign bank accounts, foreign credit cards and investments in foreign entities,'' the statement said.

The searches, it said, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of around Rs 400 crore till now and relevant investigations under the Anti-Blackmoney Act will also be carried out. Tamil Nadu will witness a single phase voting on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...

Nashville OKs USD 2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay USD 2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase.The Nashville Metro Council approved the r...

Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. Blinkens remarks exposed a fissure in the ...

Subramanian exhorts pvt sector to invest in R&D-led innovation

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Wednesday called up on the private sector to start investing in RD-led innovation for their own benefits and to secure their future for the long-term from competition.Had our software companies plou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021