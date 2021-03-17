Left Menu

Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund

The new fund is designed in a manner that it tracks the performance of the Nifty IT index, tracking the 10 largest IT companies by free float market capitalization.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:00 IST
Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund

Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched an exchange-traded fund focused on technology stocks.

The new fund, Axis Technology ETF, opens on Thursday and closes on March 23. It will track the Nifty IT index, and offers investors an opportunity to invest in the biggest IT companies, the fund house said.

It said globally, passive funds have been the fastest growing investment segment over the past several years as investors have warmed up to their simplicity and low cost-efficient structures. Passive investing has been gaining ground over the last few years in the domestic market as well, primarily due to wider participation of retirement trusts and greater investor awareness and maturity.

Passive funds are essentially designed to track the performance of an index by replicating the portfolio of the underlying index. The new fund is designed in a manner that it tracks the performance of the Nifty IT index, tracking the 10 largest IT companies by free float market capitalization. On the rationale for choosing the IT sector, the fund house noted that the sector plays a major role in the economy being the largest services exporter. Also, the Nifty IT index has been a long-term wealth creator outperforming the Nifty over the long term, Axis AMC head Chandresh Kumar Nigam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...

Nashville OKs USD 2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay USD 2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase.The Nashville Metro Council approved the r...

Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing systemic and widespread abuses against its own people. Blinkens remarks exposed a fissure in the ...

Subramanian exhorts pvt sector to invest in R&D-led innovation

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Wednesday called up on the private sector to start investing in RD-led innovation for their own benefits and to secure their future for the long-term from competition.Had our software companies plou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021