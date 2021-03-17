LG launches website of 'Awaam Ki Baat' radio programme in J-K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched the wesbiste of radio programme ''Awaam Ki Baat'', aimed at seeking public feedback to make the process of governance interactive, participative and people-centric, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha said the 30-minute ''Awaam Ki Baat'' programme, starting from April and to be aired every third Sunday of the month, is a leap towards strengthening the concept of Jan Bhagidari by inviting people's participation.

It will give voice to the people and a vision to the administration that is symbolic of the collective aspirations of the masses, he added.

The website can be accessed at ''awaamkibaat.jk.gov.in''. The people can also voice their suggestions through the interactive toll-free numbers 18005722327 (for Jammu division) and 18005722328 (for Kashmir division), the spokesperson said.

