Left Menu

Business briefs

The variants have been launched with the aim of providing more options to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:25 IST
Business briefs

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has researched and developed a special toothpaste for people with diabetes.

‘Colgate for Diabetics’ toothpaste is based on clinically proven formula with a unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla, said Colgate-Palmolive (India) in a statement. This Ayurvedic blend is FDA approved and is available for sale at pharmacies both online and offline, it added.

* * * * * Wrigley launches Re 1 price variant of DOUBLEMINT and ORBIT * Aiming to widen its presence, confectionery major Mars Wrigley on Wednesday announced to introduce Doublemint and Orbit at popular price variant of at Re 1. This is a significant step towards strengthening the company’s India portfolio by increased category penetration with brands that are loved by the consumers across the country, said Mars Wrigley in a statement.

With this launch, Doublemint will now be available across various price points – from Rs 1 to Rs 100, and Orbit at price points of Rs 1 to Rs 150. The variants have been launched with the aim of providing more options to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC begins effort to revoke two Chinese telecoms U.S. operating authority

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Wednesday it has begun the process of revoking the authority to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States from China Unicom Americas,...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...

Nashville OKs USD 2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay USD 2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase.The Nashville Metro Council approved the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021