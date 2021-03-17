Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has researched and developed a special toothpaste for people with diabetes.

‘Colgate for Diabetics’ toothpaste is based on clinically proven formula with a unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla, said Colgate-Palmolive (India) in a statement. This Ayurvedic blend is FDA approved and is available for sale at pharmacies both online and offline, it added.

* * * * * Wrigley launches Re 1 price variant of DOUBLEMINT and ORBIT * Aiming to widen its presence, confectionery major Mars Wrigley on Wednesday announced to introduce Doublemint and Orbit at popular price variant of at Re 1. This is a significant step towards strengthening the company’s India portfolio by increased category penetration with brands that are loved by the consumers across the country, said Mars Wrigley in a statement.

With this launch, Doublemint will now be available across various price points – from Rs 1 to Rs 100, and Orbit at price points of Rs 1 to Rs 150. The variants have been launched with the aim of providing more options to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions.

