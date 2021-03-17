Left Menu

Woman gives birth onboard flight

Subhana Nazir came forward and assisted in delivery using medical aid available with the flight staff, NWR spokesperson Gaurav Gaur said.Medical care of the newborn was also taken by the doctor.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman gave birth to a girl mid-air in a flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday, officials said.

The baby was delivered with the help of a doctor, posted at North Western Railway (NWR), who was also travelling on the flight.

The pregnant woman went into labour pain mid-air. The flight staff announced for help if any doctor was travelling onboard. Subhana Nazir came forward and assisted in delivery using medical aid available with the flight staff, NWR spokesperson Gaurav Gaur said.

Medical care of the newborn was also taken by the doctor. The mother and child were taken to the hospital after arrival and both are healthy, the spokesperson said.

Nazir was awarded with an orange card by the airline management for charity work for providing services. She is a 2019-batch railway medical health service officer. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

