Woman gives birth onboard flight

A woman gave birth to a girl mid-air in a flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, officials said.

The pregnant woman went into labour pain mid-air on the IndiGo flight 6E-469, according to the airline statement.

The flight staff announced for help if any doctor was travelling onboard. Subhana Nazir, posted at North Western Railway (NWR), came forward and assisted in delivery using medical aid available with the flight staff, NWR spokesperson Gaurav Gaur said.

Medical care of the newborn was also taken by the doctor, the spokesperson said.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance. The two were taken to a hospital after arrival and both are healthy, the officials said.

The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am, the airline said.

Nazir was awarded with an orange card by the airline management for charity work for providing services. She is a 2019-batch railway medical health service officer, the spokesperson said. PTI DSP/AG SMN HMB

