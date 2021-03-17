Union Bank partners with SMC Global Securities

Union Bank partners with SMC Global SecuritiesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:27 IST
State-run Union Bank of India has partnered with SMC Global Securities, a retail brokerage house, to offer online trading services to the bank's customers.
Customers can trade using the portal www.smctradeonline.com apart from desktop and mobile applications, a release said. SMC has a presence in more than 550 cities which can service the lender's 9,500 branches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SMC Global Securities
- Union Bank of India