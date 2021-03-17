Union Bank partners with SMC Global Securities

State-run Union Bank of India has partnered with SMC Global Securities, a retail brokerage house, to offer online trading services to the bank's customers.

Customers can trade using the portal www.smctradeonline.com apart from desktop and mobile applications, a release said. SMC has a presence in more than 550 cities which can service the lender's 9,500 branches.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)