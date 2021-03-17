Left Menu

Major accident averted after train moves in reverse direction for few kilometers in U'khand

On Saturday, a coach of the Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi to Dehradun caught fire near the Kansar range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. During this time, the entire coach of the train was gutted, but 35 passengers travelling in it were evacuated safely.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST
A major train accident in Uttarakhand was averted on Wednesday after Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express started running in a reverse direction on the railway tracks, but stopped a few kilometers away.

However, no one was injured in the incident. The train was going from Delhi to Tanakpur.

This is the second incident in Uttarakhand within a week when a train accident has been averted.

Superintendent of Police of Champawat, Lokeshwar Singh, said it is likely that sudden brakes were applied to avoid the possibility of hitting an animal, following which the train suddenly started running in the opposite direction.

However, he said that after running in the reverse direction from Banbasa, the train stopped at Chakarpur. The police officer said that during this time there were about 60-70 passengers in the train and they have been safely taken to Chakrapur and sent to their destination by buses.

On Saturday, a coach of the Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi to Dehradun caught fire near the Kansar range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. During this time, the entire coach of the train was gutted, but 35 passengers travelling in it were evacuated safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

