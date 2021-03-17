Left Menu

K'taka Auqaf board clarifies amid row over morning-azan circular

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:40 IST
K'taka Auqaf board clarifies amid row over morning-azan circular

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf clarified on Wednesday that its previous circular regarding ban on loudspeakers in mosques and mausoleums from 10 pm to 6 am was not about restricting the morning azan or call for prayer.

On March 9, the board had issued a circular to all the mosques and 'dargahs' in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around many mosques and mausoleums have ''deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people''.

Stating that the contents of its previous circular was misrepresented, Auqaf Board CEO Y M Mohammed Yousuff issued a fresh circular on Wednesday.

''The prohibition of usage of loudspeaker was misrepresented as prohibition for morning azan, which is not correct,'' the CEO said.

''Nothing will prevent morning azan using loudspeakers by complying the standards prescribed above in the rules.'' The March 9 order drew a sharp reaction from the leaders of Muslim community and triggered debates. PTI GMS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021