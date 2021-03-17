Left Menu

Treasury: USD 242 billion in new relief payments already sent

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:57 IST
Treasury: USD 242 billion in new relief payments already sent

The Treasury Department says it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totalling USD 242 billion since President Joe Biden signed a USD 1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week.

The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits, which recipients starting seeing in their bank accounts last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

In addition, Treasury has mailed out roughly 150,000 checks worth about USD 442 million.

Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to USD 1,400 to qualifying individuals.

Treasury said the first batch of payments went to eligible taxpayers who provided direct-deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Included were people who don't typically file a return but who used a non-filers tool at IRS.gov last year to be included in two earlier rounds of COVID-19 relief payments.

Officials said additional batches of payments will be sent in coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.

No action is needed by most taxpayers to receive the payments, which will be automatic and similar to how people received their first and second round of economic impact payments in 2020.

The payments, which are being made to cushion the blow from the coronvirus pandemic, started with USD 1,200 payments in the first round last spring and USD 600 payments in a second round of payments approved by Congress in December.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021