Delhi Metro to monitor vibration levels; tender floated for work

The Delhi Metro has planned to monitor levels of vibrations caused by movement of trains by collecting 80 samples from different locations on two key corridors -- Yellow Line and Violet Line, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMRC has floated a tender to engage an agency to carry out this work, they said.

''This is part of a routine monitoring work, being carried out since 2011. A tender has been floated for carrying out monitoring of vibration levels, by collecting around 80 samples from different locations on Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate- Ballabgarh) of the network,'' a senior official said.

The actual number of locations may vary as per ground conditions and technical requirements, officials said.

''Such monitoring is conducted as per the Research Designs and Standards Organisation's (RDSO's) Noise & Vibration guidelines, Federal Transit Administration's Noise & Vibration guidelines,'' the official said.

In the past, such monitoring exercise has been carried out at locations such as Saket, Malaviya Nagar, Begumpur, Hauz Khas, Khan Market, Golf Links, Azadpur, Palam, Dashrathpuri, he said.

The objective of such a periodic exercise is to ''randomly collect samples from different locations'' to assess whether the vibration levels are ''within acceptable limits''. If any variation is reported, then accordingly necessary steps are taken to mitigate it, officials said.

Purpose also is to undertake routine track-level vibration monitoring, which is done twice, i.e, before taking-up of maintenance activities of track and rolling stock systems, and subsequently, on completion of those activities, they said.

''This type of vibration monitoring helps in ensuring that track and rolling stock systems are performing within the defined parameters,'' the senior official said.

The DMRC since its beginning has taken adequate care to ensure that vibration levels in its underground section remains within permissible limits, the official said.

''Accordingly, as per the latest prevalent practice, the DMRC provided two layers of thick padding on the tracks to reduce vibration in Phase-I and II works, and the same was further strengthened with one more layer in its Phase-III with the use of mass spring system technology. In this, a thick polyurethane pad sheet is spread underneath the tracks to mitigate vibration,'' he said.

This practice is primarily adopted to eliminate vibration-related problems in locations where the ''residential buildings are too close or a location where it is anticipated that it may lead to some vibration-related problems'', the official added.

