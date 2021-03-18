Left Menu

Section 144 extended till May 10 in UP's Ghaziabad to curb spread of COVID-19

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:28 IST
In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the administration here announced on Wednesday that the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will remain in force in the district till May 10.

Guidelines have been issued for multiplexes, shopping malls, educational institutes and hotels. Shopkeepers have been asked not to entertain customers who do not wear face masks.

District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the orders were issued to curb the spread of the virus.

No gathering of people will be allowed in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials said, adding that the rule would apply to Holi and other festivals. The vehicles carrying idols and the ''tazia'' would not be permitted to halt on the road, the DM said.

