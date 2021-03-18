Affine redefines its positioning with a new brand identity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Affine, a leading AI & Data Engineering consulting and solutions firm has undergone a brand identity transformation. The new identity recounts Affine's decade-long journey as a catalyst for business transformation for global & Indian enterprises. Affine's new identity represents the triangulation of solutions and services Affine provides as a catalyst of business transformation underpinned by AI, Data Engineering & Cloud. The new positioning is aimed at enterprises, conglomerates & GCC's seeking 'game-changers' to transform their businesses and accelerate the enterprise decision-making process. Here's the link to the new identity reveal.

The new brand image seamlessly manifests Affine's commitment to bring forward insights, intelligence & recommendations through the trifecta of AI, Data Engineering & Cloud. Affine has always been at the forefront of the bleeding edge of topical solutions & capabilities by fostering a culture of continuous innovation, immersive collaboration & blended inclusivity. "We are witnessing an exponential technologies era driven by creativity and innovation. Businesses are in urgent need of transformation to stay relevant and remain competitive and CXO's are on a relentless drive to challenge the status quo. Affine's new identity resonates with today's business demand and we are at the forefront of this revolution. We are thrilled to be part of this journey and will continue to drive innovation & impact driven insights for our clients," said Manas Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Affine.

Affine's new identity also reaffirms its strong organizational culture of being execution-oriented, collaborative, and inclusive with a purpose-driven approach. Through cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Data Engineering Centers of Excellence (COEs), Affine remains committed to investing in strategizing and building deep solutions & market focus capabilities relevant to the business needs of the enterprises. "Innovation has always been a part of the Affine DNA and driving force behind client success. With a highly focused and forward-looking COE-based approach, we have been successfully building very deep capabilities in the ever-changing landscape of AI, Engineering, and Cloud. With AI and Digital Transformation becoming the number one priority for CXOs across the industries, we are very excited and well equipped to solve the next-gen business problems. Our new logo embodies our strong beliefs in innovation, readiness, and ultimately client success," said Vineet Kumar, Co-founder, and Head of Solutions & AI Practice, Affine.

With a decade's experience in delivering several AI-driven solutions for business transformation, Affine's industry expertise particularly in Manufacturing, Technology, Gaming & CPG segments, is assisting businesses with end-to-end solutions through - AI transformation consulting, Cloud Advisory and Assessment, Data Engineering Design, and Development, Advanced Analytics, AI & ML Solutions Deployment, and Architecture Design. Abhishek Anand, Co-founder, Affine, mentioned, "The new brand identity and positioning is a continuation of our core belief that we need to be at the forefront of building new capabilities and competencies to be able to offer best in class solutions to our customers."

From a true-blue analytics firm, founded in 2011, Affine's journey has been dotted with pushing boundaries under challenging circumstances. Pursuing cutting-edge innovation and transformation, Affine has partnered with several premier academic institutions, starting with IIT Bhubaneswar in 2015 and IIT Kharagpur in 2017. Most recently, Affine has become a fellow with the "Fisher Center for Business Analytics" (FCBA) at the Berkeley Haas School of Business, University of California. Affine and FCBA are collaborating along multiple dimensions, from applications to methodologies, from governance frameworks to enterprise strategies - all with the objective of further defining the role of data sciences and allied technology in future-ready enterprises.

