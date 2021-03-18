Left Menu

Welspun Corp bags orders worth Rs 777 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:03 IST
Welspun Corp bags orders worth Rs 777 cr

Welspun Corp Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged multiple orders worth about Rs 777 crore in the overseas and domestic markets.

''We have received multiple orders of approximately 93 KMT (kilometric tonnes) valuing close to Rs 777 crore. This includes a single order of approximately 50 KMT received from a large client in the Middle East which would be executed from our facility in Saudi Arabia,'' Welspun Corp Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Welspun Corp Ltd said most of the other orders received will be executed from our facilities in India for the domestic market.

With these orders, the company's book stands at 586 KMT, valued at Rs 5,300 crore after considering execution up to February 2021, the filing said.

Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer.

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd were trading 2.98 per cent higher at Rs 133.10 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.According to the yet-to-be peer-rev...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021