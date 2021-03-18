Left Menu

Information security, risk management spending to grow 9.5 pc in India: Gartner

Enterprise information security and risk management spending in India is likely to increase by 9.5 per cent this year to 2.08 billion dollars (about Rs 15,076 crore), according to Gartner Inc.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:13 IST
Information security, risk management spending to grow 9.5 pc in India: Gartner
Overnight move to remote-working in reaction to pandemic exposed organisations' vulnerabilities. Image Credit: ANI

Enterprise information security and risk management spending in India is likely to increase by 9.5 per cent this year to 2.08 billion dollars (about Rs 15,076 crore), according to Gartner Inc. "The overnight move to remote-working in reaction to pandemic exposed organisations' vulnerabilities while security leaders had to cut down on their security spending in 2020 because of IT budget cuts. In 2021, this trend is reversing," said Prateek Bhajanka, Senior Principal Research Analyst at Gartner.

"A secure digital environment is now foundational to organisations' growth and in preparation for another crisis that may arise. Security leaders are ready to reinvest in cybersecurity with a renewed and refreshed rigour." Gartner analysts shared how security and risk management leaders (CISOs) can advance their IT cybersecurity and risk strategy at the Gartner security and risk management summit in India taking place virtually on Thursday.

In 2021, organisations are expected to increase their spending across all segments of security and risk management. A continuing trend from last year, cloud security and integrated risk management will experience the highest growth in 2021, up by 251 per cent and 27.8 per cent respectively. "India is at an early stage of cloud adoption and pandemic only accelerated this shift as organisations moved to the cloud to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity," said Bhajanka.

"In 2020, hyper scalers such as Amazon web services, Microsoft Azure and Google cloud increased their investment in data centres in India, further catalysing Indian organisations' move to cloud during the pandemic," he added. Indian CISOs and security leaders will focus on establishing and deploying threat detection and response programs and capabilities such as endpoint detection and response and move to cloud-delivered security capabilities to have consistent security coverage whether working from office, home or off-site.

Gartner Inc is the world's leading research and advisory company and equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build successful organisations of tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Pediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman, who was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy, giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus.According to the yet-to-be peer-rev...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021