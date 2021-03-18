Left Menu

IATA travel pass successfully trialled on first international flight

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the arrival at London's Heathrow Airport of the first traveller using the IATA travel pass app to manage their travel health credentials.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:38 IST
Technology can securely help travellers and governments to manage travel health credentials.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the arrival at London's Heathrow Airport of the first traveller using the IATA travel pass app to manage their travel health credentials. "The successful implementation of IATA travel pass in this trial with Singapore Airlines passengers demonstrates that technology can securely, conveniently and efficiently help travellers and governments to manage travel health credentials. The significance of this to re-starting international aviation cannot be overstated," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President for Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines, said digital health credentials will be essential as borders reopen and travel restrictions get progressively lifted worldwide. "The successful implementation of the IATA travel pass reflects Singapore Airlines' goal of using secure digital solutions to verify health credentials and support a safe and seamless travel experience for our customers," she said.

Passengers on Singapore Airlines flights from Singapore to London during the trial could use IATA travel pass to create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile device, input their flight details to learn of travel restrictions and requirements, receive verified test results and a confirmation that they meet all travel requirements. A recent IATA poll of travellers found that 89 per cent agree with the need for global standards and 80 per cent are keen to use a mobile app to manage their travel credentials.

To gain maximum benefit from IATA travel pass and avoid confusion and inconvenience for passengers, the standardisation of test or vaccination certifications and their acceptance by authorities is key. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

