Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Skootr, India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space provider' today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. Staying ahead of the curve, Skootr makes the first move to engage in the fitout lease services in the managed office space segment.

Skootr Finsave's core offering provides fit-out as a service that allows end users to enjoy premium fitout without owning them, enjoy tax arbitrage that will help in significant improvement of the financial ratios. Rahul's hiring to the core management team is in line with the company's vision to offer end to end solutions and drive growth, innovation & product, alongside service diversification, in the area of Managed Offices Spaces. Rahul is a seasoned equipment & automobile leasing professional with an overall experience of over 18 years. Previously, he has worked with companies like American Express, ALD Automotive (a SocGen company), Tranzlease Holdings, & Rent Alpha (a Bravia Capital company). In his last assignment, he had managed the North region for Rent Alpha and has an extensive experience in deal origination, building & managing strategic partnerships, corporate alliances & after sales.

"I along with Anuj Saxena and Ankit Jain are pleased to welcome Rahul to lead our new venture," said Mr. Puneet Chandra, Co-Founder & Director at Skootr. "Rahul has a distinguished career and a proven track record in lease service realm. With his expertise, we will diversify our services and accelerate our mission of delivering end to end solutions to our stakeholders. The entire Skootr team and I look forward to his future contributions." "Managed Office space sector is poised for a healthy growth and with introduction of Skoor Finsave, we are aiming to redefine the office leasing ecosystem through complete Asset Lifecycle solutions services. We are excited to on board Mr. Rahul Sarin, who is one of the most respected professionals in the equipment lease services domain. We look forward to leveraging his industry knowledge and experience and welcome him to become an important arm in Skootr's journey as a leading player in 'Managed Office Space Provider'," said Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr, speaking on the appointment.

"I am delighted to join the Skootr team and am looking forward to driving future expansion of the company into multiple markets. The combination of our core strength in providing managed office solutions and inclusion of financial services along with it allows us to offer one stop solutions for our clients. With a unique financial model through Skootr Finsave's offering such as 'fitout as a service', ability to offer dry and wet leases, sale & lease back of existing assets and asset lifecycle solutions will help the consumer to focus on their core business growth while we invest, build and operate their offices. To be exact, we will strive to minimize our client's risk and maximize the returns," said Rahul Sarin, commenting on his role at Skootr Finsave. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

