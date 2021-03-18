Left Menu

Traditional lenders retake digital initiative in A-Pac: S&P

The pure-play virtual banks are getting squeezed just as the pandemic is hitting their nascent business models, according to S&P Global Ratings.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:50 IST
Traditional lenders retake digital initiative in A-Pac: S&P
The moment of glory for virtual banks is turning into an ordeal for some.. Image Credit: ANI

The pure-play virtual banks are getting squeezed just as the pandemic is hitting their nascent business models, according to S&P Global Ratings. The health crisis has reset digital competition with new entrants under strain at a vulnerable moment and with traditional players aiming vast resources at digital services, it said in a new report titled 'The Future of Banking: The Incumbents Strike Back.'

"Pre-pandemic, the question in Asia Pacific of whether traditional banks would use branches was a 'future state' consideration. Following the onset of the virus, however, this notion was jettisoned into the present," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Gavin Gunning. Many traditional banks closed branches or otherwise halted their physical distribution network, all while expanding their digital offerings.

Meanwhile, what was shaping up pre-Covid-19 as a moment of glory for virtual banks is turning into an ordeal for some. The economic malaise has hit many lenders but the less established institutions are often more vulnerable. The virtual banks have a low market share relative to traditional banks. In many cases, virtual banks have highly concentrated business profiles, often need to rely on higher interest rates to attract deposits, and have small, unseasoned lending books.

"The outbreak has exposed gaps in the business model of some virtual banks. Many will need to revamp their strategies or find a stronger partner with which to merge. Some may not survive. Some have already conceded," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Harry Hu. Even for virtual banks that may want to diversify their product offerings, management attention has been focused principally on managing the effect of the virus on business models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing appeasement and vote bank politics which were responsible for infiltration.Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal re...

Kuwait Foreign Minister Al-Sabah meets Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. As per a tweet by the External Af...

Adapted to any system the opponent played: Tuchel on Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side adapted to any system the opponent played. Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 w...

Firoz A Nadiadwallah announces movie, web series 'Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender'

Known for bankrolling several hit comedies like Welcome, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Firoz A Nadiadwallah is now gearing up for Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender. Inspired by real events, the movie and web series, which will releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021