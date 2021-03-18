Catch Spices Sets a Positive Tone for 2021, with 'Umeedon ka Saal' Campaign

Left Menu

Catch Salt Spices set the theme of optimism for 2021 with a year-long campaign, Umeedon Ka Saal, a salutation to positivity of new beginnings. Today, the Catch brand offers an enviable range of whole, pure and blended spices, sprinklers and grinders for Indian dishes and international cuisine.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The year 2020 tested us beyond measure; however 'Hope' is the power that gives us the confidence to start afresh. Catch Salt & Spices set the theme of optimism for 2021 with a year-long campaign, ‘Umeedon Ka Saal’, a salutation to positivity of new beginnings. The brand will be introducing exciting offers and initiatives to engage with the consumers round the year. Umeedon Ka Saal will be driven to uplift the overall sentiments of consumers, employees and the trade partners with an essence of coming together and experiencing the joy of better things. The theme will be central to all brand activities that will keep the consumer involved - engaged and cheerful, all through 2021. The campaign kicked-off with a digital film, ‘Catch Umeedon ka Saal’ that is being promoted across social and digital platforms. The film showcases the play of emotions expressed beautifully through cooking various dishes for the people we love. It captures the Happy Home Moments, revolving around food that adds taste and excitement to our lives. It promises that whenever someone hopes from the heart, we will add flavours to the experience with the finesse of our brand Catch. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Rajneesh Goel, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd., said, “Umeedon Ka Saal”, will help the brand create a stronger bond with the current as well as potential consumers. The brand will fulfil the culinary expectations of the consumers by bringing them a plethora of offers to enhance the flavours and taste of their dishes with unmatched deals from Catch. This campaign reinforces our commitment to our consumers that in the year of hope, we will stand with them with our range of quality products and matchless offers.” The brand will reach out to its consumers by leveraging different media platforms like TV, Digital, Radio, Print and through on-ground activations all-round the year. As a part of the 360 degree campaign, the Catch portfolio would also be amplified with exciting new products to keep the spirit of optimism kindled. The spice box is an integral part of Indian cooking and it contains myriad spices which vary from region to region across the entire country. Culinary tradition in India reflects the quality, freshness and aroma of spices which lend a unique flavours to the dishes. Catch is committed to this quest for quality. With a presence of nearly three decades in India, Catch Spices is today a household name, synonymous with and quality and innovation. From pure spices to whole ones, sprinklers to blended spices, Catch covers the entire spectrum for home and professional cooking in India. Today, the Catch brand offers an enviable range of whole, pure and blended spices, sprinklers and grinders for Indian dishes and international cuisine. The Catch spices are rich in aroma, freshness and adhere to the highest quality standards which involve the best processes of production, packaging and delivery to customers. YouTube link of the TVC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxs4o61AjAQ&t=3s About DS Group The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group is a multi-business corporation with a strong Indian and international presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth and innovation. The key Business Pillars of the Group are Tobacco, Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Agri and other Investments. Catch salt and spices, Catch Beverages, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, Rajnigandha, Rajnigandha Pearls, Pulse, BABA, Tulsi, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate social responsibility is an integral part of the Group’s business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities. Future-focused, the Group has been steadily expanding its ‘green’ initiatives, including Energy and Water Conservation, to reflect its response to what the world needs and its own role as a committed corporate citizen. Image 1: Happy home moments with Catch Spices Image 2: Flavoursome foods with Catch Spices Video: Umeedon Ka Saal | Catch PWR PWR

