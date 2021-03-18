Left Menu

SC dismisses Rajasthan discoms petitions against Adani Power

Adani Power Ltd informed stock exchanges on Thursday that the Supreme Court has ruled in its favour by dismissing review petitions filed by Rajasthan distribution companies (discoms) challenging the August last year verdict related to a compensatory tariff.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:22 IST
The company is India's largest private thermal power producer with capacity of 12,410 MW. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Power Ltd informed stock exchanges on Thursday that the Supreme Court has ruled in its favour by dismissing review petitions filed by Rajasthan distribution companies (discoms) challenging the August last year verdict related to a compensatory tariff. "We would like to inform that the Hon'ble Supreme Court ("SC") has dismissed the review petitions filed by Rajasthan Discoms in the matter of the SC Judgment dated August 31, 2020, pertaining to recovery of compensatory tariffs by Adani Power Rajasthan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company," it said in regulatory filings.

On August 31 last year, the apex court had asked three Rajasthan power discoms to pay a compensatory tariff to Adani Power's subsidiary since 2013. The verdict was for recovering the higher cost of imported coal. Adani Power and the Rajasthan discoms have been in a dispute about a power purchase agreement which was signed in 2010 for electricity supply from Kawai thermal power plant in the state.

The Rajasthan discoms disputed that any compensation paid to Adani Power will be recovered from the consumers, affecting the public interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

