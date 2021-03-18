Summer holiday abroad for Brits? Minister says I'm having a staycation

British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer.

Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.

