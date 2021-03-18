Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:38 IST
Summer holiday abroad for Brits? Minister says I'm having a staycation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer.

Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

