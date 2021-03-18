Summer holiday abroad for Brits? Minister says I'm having a staycation

Summer holiday abroad for Brits? Minister says I'm having a staycationReuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:38 IST
British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer.
Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Jenrick
- British
- United Kingdom
- Grant Shapps
- Jenrick
ALSO READ
BAFTA announces all British nominees for EE Rising Star Award
Banks, homebuilders shine as British shares rally on budget boost
British supermarkets forgo business rates relief again
EU pledges legal action over British move on N.Ireland protocol
Sunak gives British economy a boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead