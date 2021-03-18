UK stocks rise as investors look to BoE for recovery cues
The Bank of England is not expected to change its crisis-fighting stimulus program at 1200 GMT and will probably try to keep a lid on expectations that the UK economy was heading for a strong, vaccine-boosted recovery after suffering its worst crash in three centuries last year. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%, led by industrials stocks.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:45 IST
UK stocks rose on Thursday, led by a rally in mining and bank stocks, while investors looked to the Bank of England's policy meeting for forecasts around the pace of Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.1%, with mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Glencore Plc, and BHP Group adding between 1% and 1.2%.
Bank stocks, mainly HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, and Barclays Plc, were also among the biggest gainers. The Bank of England is not expected to change its crisis-fighting stimulus program at 1200 GMT and will probably try to keep a lid on expectations that the UK economy was heading for a strong, vaccine-boosted recovery after suffering its worst crash in three centuries last year.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%, led by industrials stocks. Gambling group 888 Holdings rose 6.0%, after posting higher annual adjusted core earnings and signaling strong momentum in 2021 so far, as more people shifted to online betting during coronavirus restrictions.
Drinks maker Fever-Tree fell 5.3%, despite a better 2021 revenue forecast with at-home drinking catching on and sales at lockdown-hit bars and restaurants expected to gradually gain momentum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- The Bank of England
- Rio Tinto
- HSBC Holdings
- FTSE
ALSO READ
Britain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit
Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says
Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026
Britain's contactless payment limit to rise to 100 pounds -finance ministry
Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026