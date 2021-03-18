Left Menu

German DAX hits record high as automakers rally

Automakers lifted the German DAX to a record high on Thursday, while eurozone blue-chip stocks jumped to pre-pandemic levels after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low despite forecasting a surge in economic growth. An index of the euro zone's top 50 companies gained 0.3% in early trading, briefly surpassing its peak hit in February last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered financial markets.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:51 IST
German DAX hits record high as automakers rally
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Automakers lifted the German DAX to a record high on Thursday, while eurozone blue-chip stocks jumped to pre-pandemic levels after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low despite forecasting a surge in economic growth.

An index of the euro zone's top 50 companies gained 0.3% in early trading, briefly surpassing its peak hit in February last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered financial markets. Germany's blue-chip DAX rose 0.7%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.2%, while UK's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The wider pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3% and was trading less than 2% below its all-time high. With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rising after the Fed decision, economically sensitive sectors such as automakers, banks, miners, and travel & leisure led the gains in Europe.

Volkswagen jumped 6.1%, sealing its position as the most valuable company in Germany's DAX after it overtook software maker SAP on Wednesday. Sectors considered as bond-proxies such as utilities, food & beverage, and healthcare stocks were trading lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill 2021

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes on Thursday amid Opposition uproar over the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a bill in the Upper House to consider for further amendment of the Ins...

Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. After Suvendu Adhikaris padayatra started t...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Thursday that there were lumps and bumps in the global vaccine supply chain that were causing slower than expected deliveries and scolded the European Union for threatening to slap a ban on vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECT...

Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. After Suvendu Adhikaris padayatra started t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021