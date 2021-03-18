Left Menu

Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy; to help reduce pollution: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:52 IST
Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy; to help reduce pollution: Gadkari
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

The vehicle scrapping policy will be a ''win-win'' policy that will eventually help in improving fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Making a statement regarding vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha, the Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Minister said the policy will also lead to an increase in the country's automobile industry turnover to Rs 10 lakh crore from the current Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

Gadkari has also issued an advisory to automakers, advising them to provide an incentive of a five percent rebate for those buying a new vehicle after producing a scrapping certificate.

Noting that the policy will be a ''win-win'' policy, the minister said it will help improve fuel efficiency, reduce pollution and GST income will also rise due to the purchase of new vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill 2021

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes on Thursday amid Opposition uproar over the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a bill in the Upper House to consider for further amendment of the Ins...

Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. After Suvendu Adhikaris padayatra started t...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Thursday that there were lumps and bumps in the global vaccine supply chain that were causing slower than expected deliveries and scolded the European Union for threatening to slap a ban on vaccine exports. DEATHS AND INFECT...

Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. After Suvendu Adhikaris padayatra started t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021