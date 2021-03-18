Left Menu

British Airways-owner IAG to raise 1 bln euros in bond issue

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:05 IST
British Airways owner IAG said it planned to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) through a bond issue, further strengthening its finances to help it survive the pandemic should the travel downturn go on longer than expected.

IAG said the senior unsecured bonds would be issued in two tranches, with 500 million euros of bonds due in 2025 and another 500 million euros due in 2029, and final terms due to being determined shortly.

The settlement is expected to take place on Mar. 25. ($1 = 0.8366 euros)

