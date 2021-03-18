Chirrup raises pre-seed funding of Rs 2.17 cr to bolster product offerings

Video-integrated social gaming platform Chirrup said on Thursday it has raised a pre-seed round of 300,000 dollars (about Rs 2.17 crore) from Titan Capital, iSeed, First Cheque and 3.0 Fund to further strengthen the product and provide a world-class user experience. Chirrup was founded in 2020 by IIT Delhi batchmates Vipul Garg, Sourav Lashkari and Mehul Mittal. It enables friends and families to engage in a relaxed manner over multiplayer games and video call. The start-up wants to digitally recreate the experience of offline banter with people that people care about.

"Offline interactions centre on activities like board games, movies, cat videos that fuel conversations and engagement. We want to recreate this living room experience and enable people to hang out in a laid back manner," said Co-founder Mehul Mittal. The start-up plans to add another ten games over the next six months. Chirrup currently offers nine multiplayer games ranging from local favourites ludo, chess and rummy to global hits like draw-it, war vessels and crazy 8.

All games have an in-built video call feature. Users can also auto-capture their fun moments like capturing a friend's ludo token to re-watch later or share with the world. "Fantastic founders of Chirrup are making it possible for friends and family to chat over video calls alongside playing multiplayer games like Ludo, Uno and Rummy," said Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital.

Chirrup has moved them from 'aurbatao' saga to 'time just flies with you' which is evident from data as people spend around six hours a week on average on the app. Families who do not live together and long-distance couples are early adopters of the product. (ANI)

