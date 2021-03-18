5 killed, 46 injured as mini-truck overturns in MP

Five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Potla village around 11 am when the victims were on their way back to Dev Dongri village from Chandera after the wedding, district Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Parihar said.

Advertisement

The deceased included two women and three men, the official said.

The injured persons were referred to hospitals in Mandla and neighboring Jabalpur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)