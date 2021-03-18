Portugal will welcome British holidaymakers from mid-May - tourist minister
Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test, said the country's tourism minister, adding to hopes for a travel recovery in Europe this summer.Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:26 IST
Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test, said the country's tourism minister, adding to hopes for a travel recovery in Europe this summer. "We do hope to welcome all British holidaymakers from May 17," Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marques told BBC Radio on Thursday.
She said that Britons could either present their vaccination certificate or their negative test result in what would be "a very straightforward and simple process". Britons should also be able to participate in the EU's digital green pass plan to allow travel, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Bounce back better together" - PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight
"Bounce back better together" - PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight
Black Britons not surprised by racism charges
Hurtful and upsetting - some Britons empathize with Meghan over racism
Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals