Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy; to reduce pollution: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the vehicle scrapping policy will be a ''win-win'' policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution.

Making a statement regarding the vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha, the Road Transport, Highways, and MSMEs Minister said the policy will also lead to an increase in the country's automobile industry turnover to Rs 10 lakh crore from the current Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

Gadkari has also issued an advisory to automakers, advising them to provide an incentive of a five percent rebate for those buying a new vehicle after producing a scrapping certificate.

Noting that the policy will be a ''win-win'' policy, the minister said it will help improve fuel efficiency, reduce pollution and GST income will also rise due to the purchase of new vehicles.

According to him, the policy is aimed at reducing the population of old and defective vehicles, bringing down vehicular air pollutants, improving road and vehicular safety.

Besides, it will help in achieving better fuel efficiency, formalizing the informal vehicle scrapping industry, and boost the availability of low-cost raw materials for the automotive, steel, and electronics industries.

With the scrapping of old vehicles, raw materials such as plastic, copper, aluminium, steel, and rubber will be recycled. This will bring down the cost component and help the industry become more cost-competitive.

The Road Transport and Highway Ministry will publish a draft notification for stakeholders' comments in the next few weeks.

The minister said that there are 51 lakh light motor vehicles that are older than 20 years and 34 lakh light motor vehicles that are older than 15 years.

Around 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles are older than 15 years without a valid fitness certificate, he said, adding that older vehicles pollute the environment 10 to 12 times more than fit vehicles.

A vehicle failing the fitness test or failing to get a renewal of its registration certificate may be declared as an End of Life Vehicle.

The ministry has proposed that commercial vehicles be de-registered after 15 years in case of failure to get the fitness certificate. As a disincentive measure, increased fees for fitness certificates and fitness tests may be applicable for commercial vehicles 15 years onwards from the date of initial registration, according to the minister.

Another proposal is that private vehicles be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew the registration certificate. As a disincentive measure, increased re-registration fees will be applicable for private vehicles 15 years onwards from the date of initial registration.

The ministry will promote the setting up of a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) and will encourage public and private participation in opening such centres.

