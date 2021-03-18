Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Norway's central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% on Thursday, as expected, and changed its forward guidance to signal that a hike may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recovery.

Norges Bank had previously signalled that rates would start to rise in the early part of 2022, but many economists had anticipated a shift in guidance towards a hike in 2021.

