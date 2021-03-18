Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Left Menu

Norway's central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% on Thursday, as expected, and changed its forward guidance to signal that a hike may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recovery. Norges Bank had previously signaled that rates would start to rise in the early part of 2022, but many economists had anticipated a shift in guidance towards a hike in 2021.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-03-2021
Norway's central bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% on Thursday, as expected, and changed its forward guidance to signal that a hike may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recovery.

Norges Bank had previously signaled that rates would start to rise in the early part of 2022, but many economists had anticipated a shift in guidance towards a hike in 2021. "In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021," Norges Bank said in a statement.

"This implies a somewhat faster rate rise than projected in December," it added. Norway's currency, the crown, strengthened to 10.0431 against the euro at 0906 GMT from 10.0956 just ahead of the 0900 GMT announcement.

