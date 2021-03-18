Left Menu

NCTC launches helpline portal to address yarn supply problems

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:50 IST
NCTC launches helpline portal to address yarn supply problems

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing (NCTC) has launched a helpline portal to redress grievances related to hike in prices of yarn and its shortage.

This comes against the backdrop of apparel, clothing and a section of textile industry downing shutters for a day in Tirupur and Erode districts protesting skyrocketing yarn prices for the last three months and shortage of yarn.

NCTC Coordinator and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman T Rajkumar said grievances can be posted on the portal http://citiindia.org/yarn-form/form/form.

Rajkumar appealed to all stakeholders in the textile value chain to take advantage of the online service system and find solutions in a constructive manner.

He said the inventory pipeline got drained out during and immediately after the Covid-19 lockdown period and has caused a demand supply mismatch in the textile value chain.

The steep increase in the raw material and various other input costs have made the intermediary products expensive, causing difficulties for the finished product manufacturers to meet their long-term commitments.

Hence, the downstream sectors of the textile value chain have been seeking stability in the yarn prices, he claimed.

Knitwear industries in Tirupur had downed shutters on Monday to bring the issue to the attention of the Central and State governments, suffering production loss of Rs 165 crore, while textile and other related shops in Erode district closed on the same issue, incurring trade loss of Rs 50 crore, according to industry sources.PTI NVM BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. Significant tornadoes, wind d...

Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Norways central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0 on Thursday, as expected, and shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recove...

Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study

Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, according to a study that used computer simulations.The researchers from Massachusetts Institute of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021