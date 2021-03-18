FTSE 100 slips as investors look to BoE for recovery cues

Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by consumer staples and industrials stocks, while investors looked to the Bank of England's policy meeting for forecasts around the pace of Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by consumer staples and industrials stocks, while investors looked to the Bank of England's policy meeting for forecasts around the pace of Britain's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, with consumer staples stocks including Unilever Plc, Diageo Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group shedding between 0.5% and 1.1%.

Industrials stocks, mainly Intertek Group, Bunzl plc and BAE Systems, were also among the biggest decliners. "Whilst there is little doubting the consensus for 'no change', the market will be looking for any hint of a shift in the Monetary Policy Committee's bias, either through voting or outlook," said Michael Matthews, a fund manager at Invesco.

"If the MPC emphasises the strength of the economic recovery, it could signal to investors a sooner-than-expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus." The Bank of England is not expected to change its crisis-fighting stimulus programme at 1200 GMT and will probably try to keep a lid on expectations that the UK economy was heading for a strong, vaccine-boosted recovery after suffering its worst crash in three centuries last year.

A recent rise in treasury yields had hampered an otherwise strong start to the year for UK stocks, as investors feared a bigger-than-expected spike in inflation as economies began to reopen. British 10-year gilt yield rose to a one-year high of 0.876% as the market opened.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.1%, led by real estate stocks. Gambling group 888 Holdings rose 5.8%, after posting higher annual adjusted core earnings and signalling strong momentum in 2021 so far, as more people shifted to online betting during coronavirus restrictions.

Drinks maker Fever-Tree fell 8.6%, despite a better 2021 revenue forecast with at-home drinking catching on and sales at lockdown-hit bars and restaurants expected to gradually gain momentum.

