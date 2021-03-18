Left Menu

Google to invest over $7 bln in U.S. offices, data centers this year

The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state's higher operational costs and hefty taxes. The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.

The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

