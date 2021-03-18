Left Menu

Locked-down Spaniards seethe with envy as Germans flock to Mallorca

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:32 IST
Locked-down Spaniards seethe with envy as Germans flock to Mallorca
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tens of thousands of Germans are planning last-minute Easter getaways to Spain's sun-kissed islands, leaving many Spaniards, who are not allowed to do the same because of a travel ban, upset.

"It makes absolutely no sense that in Spain we can't move between regions but any foreigner can come in ... and spread infection," said Emilio Rivas, 23, who lives in Madrid. The young tax assessor wanted to get out of town for the holidays but must instead stay home because Spain banned travel between regions over Easter to avoid a repeat of a spike in contagion seen after an easing in restrictions over Christmas.

But tourists from European countries with higher infection rates like France or Germany can fly in for a holiday as long as they have a negative covid test result - something even top health official Fernando Simon described as "incongruous." As soon as Berlin last week lifted a quarantine requirement for travellers returning from the Balearic islands, demand for flights to the archipelago soared, with tourists from France and elsewhere also conspicuous on the streets of Madrid.

The German government still advises against non-essential travel, however. "The lack of a travel warning is not an invitation to travel," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said earlier this week. Retired Madrid resident Angelines Ruiz complained of having to stay put after cancelling a trip to the western region of Extremadura.

"On top of that I'm afraid of going anywhere in case I get infected by one of these French or Germans," said Ruiz, 76. Spain's infection rate is at its lowest since August.

NO FREE BOOZE Despite widespread grumbling from Spaniards, the return of sun-seeking Germans will provide a welcome shot in the arm to the ailing tourism industry after foreign visitors to Spain fell 80% to 19 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1969.

In 2020 the industry's contribution to gross domestic product tumbled to between 4% and 5%, according to estimates from the Funcas think-tank from a 12% share in 2019. Hotels and holiday lets in Germany are barred from renting to tourists, leaving foreign vacations as the only option.

Lufthansa's low-cost Eurowings airline added 300 extra flights from all over Germany to Mallorca for Easter in response to a fourfold jump in bookings after the quarantine lifting, while Ryanair announced 200 extra connections to Mallorca and Alicante. TUI Germany said Easter bookings were double 2019 levels and some of the company's Mallorca hotels were already fully booked.

Communications chief at TUIfly Aage Duenhaupt said the influx would not lead to rowdiness, and nightclubs in German resorts would remain closed. "There won't be the party holidays," he said. "They have even cancelled the free alcohol in the all-inclusive hotels."

Responding to the sudden surge in bookings, Balearic authorities said they welcomed the new wave of tourists and would strictly enforce the requirement for a negative PCR test. "It is not a problem that people come to the Balearic Islands. We test everyone and will continue to do so as long as health security requires," a health department spokeswoman said.

At Duesseldorf airport, travellers heading to the Balearics were sympathetic with Spaniards' discontent. "I can understand totally how the Spanish feel, to travel in corona times is really a privilege," said Mallorca-bound passenger Donata, who did not give her second name. "The whole thing is a bit irresponsible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZ vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the sel...

Women in cities less likely to have children: Study

A new study in Behavioral Ecology, published by Oxford University Press, found that women are less likely to procreate in urban areas that have a higher percentage of females than males in the population. Although the majority of modern cit...

Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. trip

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he wanted to deepen his personal relationship with the United States President Joe Biden during his trip to the White House next month.Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Suga said he want...

Accenture raise full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.After the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021