Left Menu

Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE meeting

But he expects the central bank to underline an improving outlook and noted that the budget provided a modest fiscal expansion. In early London trade, U.S. bond yields rose boosting the dollar as the Federal Reserve said it expected U.S. economic growth and inflation during a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:38 IST
Sterling rises versus euro ahead of BoE meeting

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Thursday ahead of a Bank of England meeting expected to maintain the central bank's 895 billion-pound bond-buying programme, but it stabilised against the dollar amid a rise in bond yields.

The pound rose 0.3% to 85.51 pence at 0945 GMT. It was flat against the dollar at $1.3963, after touching a week high of $1.4001 at 0710 GMT.

"There is little expectation of anything other than policy inertia," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. But he expects the central bank to underline an improving outlook and noted that the budget provided a modest fiscal expansion.

In early London trade, U.S. bond yields rose boosting the dollar as the Federal Reserve said it expected U.S. economic growth and inflation during a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero. Ten-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 13-months in morning deals in London, climbing above 1.70% for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020.

British government bond yields rose to a one-year high. Sterling is one of the top-performing G10 currencies this year amid Britain's swift vaccine roll-out and declining numbers of COVID-19 infections.

But the health service warned on Wednesday of a big reduction in available vaccines from March 29. Dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, as well as the Brexit trade deal with the EU agreed in December, have also supported the pound this year, which rose above $1.42 on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZ vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the sel...

Women in cities less likely to have children: Study

A new study in Behavioral Ecology, published by Oxford University Press, found that women are less likely to procreate in urban areas that have a higher percentage of females than males in the population. Although the majority of modern cit...

Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. trip

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he wanted to deepen his personal relationship with the United States President Joe Biden during his trip to the White House next month.Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Suga said he want...

Accenture raise full-year revenue forecast on strong digital services demand

IT consulting firm Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and reported second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.After the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021