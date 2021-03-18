Six students from Saveetha School of Law turn Civil Judges

Left Menu

Students of Saveetha School of Law have excelled in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam (TNPSC Civil Judge) Examination 2020, the result of which was declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), six are students of Saveetha Schoool of Law.

TNPSC-Civil Judges. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Students of Saveetha School of Law have excelled in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam (TNPSC Civil Judge) Examination 2020, the result of which was declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), six are students of Saveetha Schoool of Law. Three students from the school placed in the top 10 merit list - Sunil Vinodh SA (Rank 1, age 26), Sanmiha L (Rank 5, age 23) and Hariharasudhan J (Rank 10, age 23). Other successful students of Saveetha School of Law are M.Vijay Rajkumar, Suganya Sri and Sharmila.

Expressing happiness over the excellent performance of Saveetha School of Law, Dr N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences said, "Saveetha School of Law students have been excelling every year and getting success in various competitive exams and campus placement due to its quality education, innovative teaching-learning process and efforts of faculty members." Prof Dr Asha Sundaram, Principal Saveetha School of Law (SSL) congratulated and advised them to be fair and equitable in their positions and work with sincerity and dedication. "Saveetha School of Law would relentlessly train and develop competent law graduates who would become responsible judges and Civil Servants in the near future."

One of the most leading private law schools in Chennai. Established under Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, a deemed to be university. SIMATS ranks 42rd in all India ranking of the MHRD and is accredited with NAAC-Grade 'A' law school certificate, Recognised by the Bar Council of India and approved by the UGC. We carry with us the vision of imparting excellence in legal education and our mission is to widen and nurture the intellectual faculty, leadership traits and personal development of young legal minds. Our undergraduate courses are based on Choice based credit system (CBCS) with an opportunity to select from more than 150 elective subjects.

