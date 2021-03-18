Left Menu

Road accidents kill more people than COVID last year, says Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:55 IST
Road accidents kill more people than COVID last year, says Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The government is serious about reducing road accidents as more people died from such mishaps in the last year than from COVID-19 infection, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the government is very much concerned about road accidents and will have to take all steps to reduce road accidents.

''Our government is serious about reducing road accidents...1.5 lakh people died due to road accidents in the last one year which is more than 1.46 lakh deaths due to COVID-19,'' he said.

The minister further noted that most of those who died due to road accidents were people in the age group of 18-35.

According to a recent World Bank report, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents with losses amounting to 3.14 percent of the GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 42,000 govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister

Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.The minister quoted the statistics f...

Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

Perus Rafael Lpez Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears a sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean countrys next president.The 60-year-old...

CropLife India Awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in Indian Chem 2021

CropLife India, an association of 15 RD driven member companies, was awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in India in India Chem 2021 an event jointly organized by Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Governmen...

NZ vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the sel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021