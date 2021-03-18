Left Menu

Sensex tumbles 585 pts; Nifty drops below 14,600

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:02 IST
Sensex tumbles 585 pts; Nifty drops below 14,600

Extending its losing streak to the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex tanked 585 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, RIL and TCS.

After rallying nearly 500 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE index gave up all gains to end 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216.52. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 163.45 points or 1.11 per cent at 14,557.85.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, TCS, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC.

On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

''Having seen a brisk gap-up opening on positive global cues, domestic equities fell sharply for the fifth consecutive day as sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country made investors jittery,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

A sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases in India has raised apprehensions about sustainability of ongoing rebound in corporate earnings, he noted, adding that the mounting concerns of possible fresh economic restrictions made enthusiasm of dovish commentary from Federal Reserve short lived for domestic markets.

After its two-day policy meeting, the US Fed reassured investors that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with gains in the overnight session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Bourses in Europe were also trading higher in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 67.73 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 42,000 govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister

Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.The minister quoted the statistics f...

Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

Perus Rafael Lpez Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears a sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean countrys next president.The 60-year-old...

CropLife India Awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in Indian Chem 2021

CropLife India, an association of 15 RD driven member companies, was awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in India in India Chem 2021 an event jointly organized by Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Governmen...

NZ vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the sel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021