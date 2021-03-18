Left Menu

Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) raised a USD 1.35 billion debt package for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with a group of leading international lenders.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:07 IST
Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals
Adani Green Energy Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) raised a USD 1.35 billion debt package for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with a group of leading international lenders. The revolving project finance facility would initially finance the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewable projects to be set up in four SPVs in the state of Rajasthan, India.

According to the agreement, 12 international banks - Standard Chartered Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p. A, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens Bank GmbH and ING Bank N.V committed for the facility which will be the first certified green hybrid project loan in India. The new pool of liquidity strengthens AGEL's strategy to fully fund its under-construction asset and augurs well for its vision of scaling capacity to 25 GW by 2025.

The facility is an important element of AGEL's overall capital management plan and is key to fully funding its growth aspirations. The definitive agreement sets out a financing framework of agreed principles and procedures under which AGEL shall engage with the financiers to raise financing efficiently and expeditiously for all the future projects as per the agreed threshold parameters. The facility underlines the overall development philosophy of Adani portfolio companies implemented through an in-house developed project excellence framework committed to following equator principles and the highest standard of due diligence covering all international standard Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

Speaking on this development, Vneet Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL, said, "We see this as yet another validation of our execution ability in the renewable space. We are committed to producing the least expensive green electron and the pace and scale we have embarked on put us well ahead on this path. We believe that establishing depth and diversity in our funding resources is critical for AGEL's vision to become the largest renewable player in the world. The banks that have committed to this strategic transaction are our key partners in ensuring seamless access to global capital for our underlying renewable asset portfolio. The facility will also ensure the capital recycling needs of the banks and make the same capital available for future projects of AGEL. This revolving nature of the facility will help AGEL to achieve its goal of a 25GW portfolio by 2025. In addition, it positions AGEL well to capture growth in the attractive Indian renewable sector." Each of the lending partners signing up for this facility played a distinguished role. Standard Chartered Bank, for instance, acted as lead underwriter, Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner (MLAB), environmental due diligence adviser, co-documentation bank and co-green loan coordinator for the facility. Likewise, MUFG Bank played the role of MLAB, technical bank, and co-green loan coordinator.

Further, BNP Paribas acted as MLAB, co-documentation DBS Bank Ltd acted as MLAB, accounts bank and Mizuho was the MLAB, financial modelling bank. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens Bank GmbH and ING Bank N.V. acted as MLABs for the Facility. Among other partners, while Latham & Watkins LLP and Luthra & Luthra were the borrower's counsel, the lenders' counsel were Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Tractebel Engineering Private Limited acted as the lender's technical advisor, UL acted as the lender's energy yield assessment consultant, ERM acted as the lenders environmental & social consultant, Arcadis acted as the lenders environmental and social due diligence consultant, Deloitte acted as the financial model audit consultant, Marsh acted as the lenders' insurance agent and KPMG acted as independent assurance provider for the Green Loan. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 42,000 govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister

Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.The minister quoted the statistics f...

Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

Perus Rafael Lpez Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears a sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean countrys next president.The 60-year-old...

CropLife India Awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in Indian Chem 2021

CropLife India, an association of 15 RD driven member companies, was awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in India in India Chem 2021 an event jointly organized by Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Governmen...

NZ vs Ban: Tamim Iqbal opts out of T20I series

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI skipper, said that he had conveyed his decision earlier to coach Russell Domingo and the sel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021