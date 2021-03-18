Left Menu

Reliance Securities named as India's 10 most promising share trading platforms of 2020

This was possible owing to our single-window Systematic Digital Engagements SDE growth model, which is core to our consumer engagements across all categories of our services and offerings, along with our phygital presence, which helped us widen our reach across a wider customer base and geography. Reliance Securities was chosen as Indias top 10 share trading platform by a team of market experts and journalists at Silicon India, after a 3-month scrutiny and evaluation process.

- Reliance Securities emerged as one of the fastest growing financial services company in India, despite the challenges of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic - The 'Phygital' business model & the Systematic Digital Engagements (SDE) growth model of Reliance Securities enabled the platform to grow by 25-30% at a pan-India level and also witness over 50% growth in transaction MUMBAI,India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Securities (RSEC) has been recognised as India's top 10 most promising share trading platforms of 2020. Despite the challenges of last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, RSEC emerged as one of the fastest-growing financial services business in India, enhancing its retail customer base to over 1 million, increasing its financial investment & savings offerings and widening its pan-India presence across 3500+ touch-points and 60+ branches.

Commenting on the honour, Mr. Lav Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities, said, ''Reliance Securities was able to grow transactions by 25-30% at a pan-India level despite the challenges of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was possible owing to our single-window Systematic Digital Engagements (SDE) growth model, which is core to our consumer engagements across all categories of our services and offerings, along with our 'phygital' presence, which helped us widen our reach across a wider customer base and geography.'' Reliance Securities was chosen as India's top 10 share trading platform by a team of market experts and journalists at Silicon India, after a 3-month scrutiny and evaluation process. The experts actively tracked all the solutions available for share trading platforms in India. Initially, 30 platforms were shortlisted based on the information collated from market reports, industry news, social media, surveys with potential buyers and industry events.

Reliance Securities has been creating continuous value for customers as part of its SDE initiative. It has been continuously developing analytically driven solutions for digital consumer engagements across advisory, research, transactions, education, training and awareness creation . It has also consciously transited to the 'Phygital' business model, which is a balanced growth of brick-and-mortar and digital presence, to cater to a wider category of clients and meet every client need, which includes market knowledge and financial literacy, insights and expert views and finally for ensuring faster, smoother, seamless and educated investment decisions across asset classes.

The trading and investing processes are backed by hi-tech predictive technologies such as data analytics, AI, robotics for predicting possible future events and enabling clients to make well-calculated investment decisions. Application of regulatory technology (Regtech) has also enabled R-Sec to become one of the most compliant brokers in the category by speeding up and making compliance processes seamless.

For more details visit: https://www.reliancesmartmoney.com/ About Reliance Securities: Reliance Securities, the broking and distribution arm of Reliance Capital, is one of India's leading retail broking and distribution houses, providing customers with access to equities, derivatives, currency, IPOs, wealth management solutions, insurance products, mutual funds, bonds, and corporate FDs amongst others.

The large array of financial offerings helps customers fulfil their investment objectives on one platform called reliancesmartmoney.com. It is a neutral financial services marketplace empowering people to do what's right for their money. The multi-product digital platform provides access to Mutual Funds, Stocks, Loans and Insurance, PMS, Corporate FDs and Bonds, amongst others, helping customers take informed decisions and transact across asset classes seamlessly.

Reliance Securities has over 1 million+ customers; having strong affiliate network with over 1,000 offices across India.

