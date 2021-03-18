Google plans to invest over USD7 billion in U.S in 2021

Google on Thursday revealed its plans to invest over USD7 billion in the U.S. in 2021 including more than USD 1 billion in the home state of California and will create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in the country.

"Coming together in-person to collaborate and build community is core to Google's culture, and it will be an important part of our future. So we continue to make significant investments in our offices around the country, as well as our home state of California, where we will be investing over $1 billion this year," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a post on Thursday.

The investment will be focused on the expansion of offices and data centers across the country. In addition to growing its offices across the U.S, Google will also be investing in data center expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas.

"Our data centers are what powers your searches, emails, photos and the maps that help you find the fastest way home; they're also important to the fabric of local communities, from providing opportunities for supply chain partners and small businesses to supporting distance learning in South Carolina and Nevada," Pichai said.

In the home state of California, Google says it will continue to invest in offices and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its USD1 billion housing commitment.

Google services including Search, Google Play, YouTube and Google advertising tools helped provide USD426 billion of economic activity for more than 2 million American businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers last year, Pichai said citing the company's 2020 U.S. Economic Impact Report which was released today.

According to the report, Google employs over 84,000 people full-time throughout the U.S. Apart from this, Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube created over 345,000 jobs while the Android app economy, including Google Play, helped create 1.98 million American jobs in 2020.