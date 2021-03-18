Left Menu

Sebi amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, investment advisers, research analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:22 IST
Markets regulator Sebi has notified new regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts with regard to their qualifications.

The move will help recognise ''the post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM'' as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts, according to Sebi.

In three separate notifications issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) amended the regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and and research analysts.

The regulator also amended PMS (Portfolio Management Services) regulations with respect to NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) certification requirements.

This comes after the board of Sebi approved amendments in this regard in February.

With regard to qualification for portfolio manager, Sebi said a portfolio manager need to have a professional qualification in finance, law, accountancy or business management from a university or an institution recognized by a recognised university or a professional qualification by completing a Post Graduate Program in the Securities Market (Portfolio Management) from NISM.

The post graduate programme from NISM should not be less than one year duration.

