Irish goods imports from Britain post 65% annual fall in January

Irish goods imports from Britain post 65% annual fall in JanuaryReuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:49 IST
Irish goods imports from Britain fell by 65% in January compared to the same period last year to 497 million euros, Ireland's statistics service said on Wednesday.
Irish goods exports to Britain, which does not include the British region of Northern Ireland, fell 14% to 946 million euros in the same period, it said.
