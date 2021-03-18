Left Menu

Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says

Asked if people would be able to have a proper summer holiday he replied: "I hope so." Airlines and travel groups are desperate to resume some kind of normal summer holiday season this year after COVID-19 restrictions left many fighting for survival. Portugal's tourism minister said on Thursday the country would gladly welcome British tourists from May 17 if they could show proof of having had the vaccine, or a negative test for younger travellers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:50 IST
Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe could be looking at another lost summer tourist season as COVID-19 cases are rising and the vaccine rollout has been so slow, threatening a major hit to the economies of Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece, Morgan Stanley said. "Europe's high cases and slow vaccine drive could lead to a late reopening, putting a second summer at risk – which would exacerbate the north-south divide and could trigger further policy easing," Morgan Stanley said.

Last year, Europe was able to save some of its summer seasons with the help of restrictions and seasonal weather dynamics that lowered transmission rates from spring, the bank said. "But we are somewhat skeptical that this can happen again this year, given the emergence of new strains, which appear to be more transmissible and dangerous, and have driven an acceleration in cases recently in the euro area, e.g. in France and Italy."

Morgan Stanley said the south of Europe would see the biggest impact from another lost summer as tourism accounts for over 6% of European GDP and nearly 8% of employment – but much more than that in tourism-dependent countries, such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. "Spain, which was already one of the worst performers in 2020, looks particularly vulnerable, based on our analysis," Morgan Stanley said.

British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer. Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.

"I will be going on holiday within the UK," he said. Asked if people would be able to have a proper summer holiday he replied: "I hope so." Airlines and travel groups are desperate to resume some kind of normal summer holiday season this year after COVID-19 restrictions left many fighting for survival.

Portugal's tourism minister said on Thursday the country would gladly welcome British tourists from May 17 if they could show proof of having had the vaccine, or a negative test for younger travelers. Irene Hays, the boss of Britain's largest independent travel agent, Hays, also said on Thursday that there were encouraging signs that international travel would resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt presents tax-free budget for 2021-22, proposes over Rs 2.30 lakh crore expenditure

The Telangana government on Thursday presented a tax-free Budget for 2021-22, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore with major allocations made for panchayat raj and rural development, agriculture, irrigation, social securit...

Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition

Lawmakers voted on Thursday to make Spain the seventh country in the world and the fourth in Europe to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases and people with unbearable permanent co...

UK Serious Fraud Office closes KBR investigation

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO on Thursday said it had closed its four-year criminal investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR Inc, a U.S.-listed engineering, procurement and construction company. The evidence in this case did not me...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira jumps 2% after hefty rate hike; EM stocks cheer dovish Fed

The Turkish lira looked set for its strongest session in four months on Thursday after the central bank delivered a bumper interest rate hike aimed at taming inflation, while emerging market stocks made handsome gains after the U.S. Federal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021